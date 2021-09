Though they were able to salvage the series finale against the Indians, the Royals have had big problems this year with two of the most mediocre teams baseball has to offer this season - the Indians and Cardinals. Against those two teams, the Royals are a combined 2-16. Add in games against the Angels, and they’ve played 24 games against teams within four games of .500. They’re 4-20 against them and 55-54 against everyone else, which is downright near respectable. Without those two teams, the Royals themselves would be considered one of the most mediocre teams in baseball, which is a title they probably wouldn’t mind considering where they actually sit and where they’ve been since 2018.