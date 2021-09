While afternoon temperatures hovered near 100 degrees this week, the University of Tulsa football team was on the practice field preparing for next week’s season opener. “We need to feel it because we’re going to have games like atmospheres like this,” coach Philip Montgomery said after Wednesday afternoon’s session. “You don’t want that to be the first time when it happens in games. We’ve had two back-to-back (hot days) and I think today actually was hotter, just humidity-wise than it was yesterday.”