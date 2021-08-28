How to Create 3D Split Photo Effect in PowerPoint

Download this eye-catching set of Adobe Illustrator quote templates for Instagram and other social media channels. Created by graphic designer and Adobe Stock contributor @blackcatstudio, this set of Instagram quote templates comes with six fully customizable layouts. Each layout is based on a unique design characterized by geometric shapes in muted colors. Thanks to the modern, neutral style, you can use them for a wide range of topics. With a size of 1080 x 1080 px, the templates are ideal for use in social media channels such as Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest, LinkedIn, Tumblr, and others. As mentioned before, these vector graphics are fully editable. You can add your own text in seconds. In addition, all design elements can be changed with just a few simple clicks.