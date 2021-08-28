Cancel
King Of Fighters XV Now Has An Official Release Date

By Gavin Sheehan
bleedingcool.com
 6 days ago

During Opening Night Live at Gamescom 2021, SNK revealed the official release date for King Of Fighters XV, set for early 2022. We now know that the game is slated to be released on February 22nd, 2022, for PC on the Epic Games Store as well as both current and next-gen versions of PlayStation and Xbox. You can check out the latest trailer and information on the game below.

bleedingcool.com

