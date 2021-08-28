King Of Fighters XV Now Has An Official Release Date

The witches are the heroes in the film that premiered earlier this year at SXSW. Momentum Pictures has announced that it will release WITCH HUNT to theaters and on VOD/digital platforms October 1. Written and directed by Elle Callahan, it stars Gideon Adlon (THE CRAFT: LEGACY), Abigail Cowen, Christian Camargo and Elizabeth Mitchell. The synopsis: “In a modern America where magic is real and witches are persecuted by U.S. authorities, teenager Claire [Adlon] and her family are part of an intricate network that helps these women escape across the border to seek asylum in Mexico. However, when their mode of transport is disrupted by federal witch hunters, trouble befalls the family as they struggle to hide two young witches within the walls of their home. As witch hunters close in and strange magic begins haunting the family, Claire discovers that she may have more in common with these witches than she could have ever imagined.” See the film’s original trailer below.