Location: Champaign, Ill. Coach: Bret Bielema (13th season, first at Illinois; 97-58 overall). Averages / national rank (from 2020 season) 1. Illinois is experienced. The Illini return 82% of their total starts on offense and 86% of their total starts on defense from last season, along with its entire specialist unit (kicker, punter and long snapper). Those guys haven't seen a lot of success, but they have seen just about everything there is to see in the Big Ten. If it's tight late, one wonders how much a difference that will make.