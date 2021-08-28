‘13 holes will never be filled’: Young US service members we lost in Kabul blast
Rylee McCollum was a kid from Wyoming, just 20. He was planning to have a kid himself in a few weeks. His friends Regi and Kim Stone were hosting Rylee and another Marine for dinner one night when they suggested maybe the boys shouldn’t be too eager to volunteer for anything dangerous. Both of them rejected that idea out of hand. “If anything ever happens to us,” they said, “just know, we were doing what we loved.”nypost.com
