Alcona County, MI

Severe Weather Statement issued for Alcona, Oscoda by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-28 16:27:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-28 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Alcona; Oscoda A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM EDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN ALCONA...OGEMAW...NORTHWESTERN IOSCO AND SOUTHEASTERN OSCODA COUNTIES At 427 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near South Branch to near West Branch, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Lupton around 430 PM EDT. Long Lake, South Branch and Curtisville around 435 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Glennie and Hale. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

