The 2021 Paralympic Games are kicking off in Tokyo, and these eight Black women athletes are pushing for the podium on Team USA. With a strong presence in track and field and on the volleyball court, some of these Paralympians have already broken world records and won historic medals; others are on the Paralympic stage for the first time and ready to make the most of it. They're all primed to show their best stuff in Tokyo, and we're ready to cheer them on! Ahead, check out these athletes you'll definitely want to keep an eye on.