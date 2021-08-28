Cancel
You Can Now Use Your .COM Domain As An Ethereum Wallet Thanks To This Integration

By admin
thehighlandsun.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEthereum is the second-largest cryptocurrency in the market. Its popularity has led to a number of integrations to make transactions easier for its users. Even upgrades like ETH 2.0 are working towards this same goal. Ethereum wallets are not hard to get or operate, as long as one understands how cryptocurrencies work. But instead of having to paste your wallet address to receive payment in ETH, what if you could just receive the coins to your website domain?

www.thehighlandsun.com

