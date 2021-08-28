Michael Jordan Quickly Silenced a Utah Jazz Fan Who Heckled Him for Dunking on John Stockton: ‘Is He Big Enough?’
Obviously most closely associated with the Chicago Bulls, Michael Jordan will forever be linked to several other NBA franchises. Of course, there’s the Washington Wizards, with whom he played his final two seasons. But there’s also the Cleveland Cavaliers, the New York Knicks, and perhaps most notably, the Detroit Pistons. MJ and the Bulls battled these teams for years in the Eastern Conference, and all played vital roles in Jordan’s arc. But we certainly can’t forget about the Utah Jazz, against whom Jordan won the final two of his six NBA championships.www.sportscasting.com
Comments / 1