As we come perilously close to the Aug. 31st deadline for leaving Afghanistan, questions still loom and they loom larger with each passing day. And so I went to Rep. Jason Crow — a decorated combat veteran who served a total of three tours of duty, both in Afghanistan and Iraq, who sits on both the House Intelligence Committee and the House Armed Services Committee, who has been outspoken, as a Democrat, in his disagreement with many of the decisions made by President Joe Biden and his administration on the withdrawal — for help with some of the answers.