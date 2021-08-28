US Forecast

“Ridgeline” by Michael Punke: This book is a novelization of the 1866 Fetterman Fight, in which a confederacy of Lakota, Cheyenne and Arapaho tribes fought a detachment of U.S. soldiers from Fort Phil Kearny in the Dakota Territory (present-day Wyoming). A foreboding sense of ruin and sadness clings to each page, and this novel transcends genre. Any reader who appreciates history will love it.