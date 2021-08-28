Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

US Forecast

Jacksonville Journal Courier
 6 days ago

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Albany, NY;73;62;76;68;A t-storm around;S;9;77%;55%;3. Albuquerque, NM;89;67;87;63;Clouds and sun;ESE;9;39%;55%;9. Anchorage, AK;59;45;60;48;Partly sunny;SE;4;59%;14%;3. Asheville, NC;86;65;87;63;Mostly sunny;WSW;5;66%;9%;9. Atlanta, GA;85;73;88;71;Humid with some sun;SSE;4;68%;17%;9. Atlantic City, NJ;76;75;82;76;A stray t-shower;S;8;79%;55%;3. Austin, TX;91;75;92;76;Mostly sunny;N;3;65%;44%;10.

www.myjournalcourier.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#City Town#State#Uv#Ese#Wsw#Ga#Sse#Billings#Mt#Al#Boise#Ma#Ssw#Caribou#Sc#Nh#Ene#Mi#Nnw
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Hawaii StateJacksonville Journal Courier

Illinois woman arrested in Hawaii with fake vaccine card

A 24-year-old woman was arrested Saturday at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu for allegedly forging a COVID-19 vaccination card to evade the mandatory quarantine period required of unvaccinated tourists who don't have a negative test at hand. Chloe Mrozak of Oak Lawn was arrested on suspicion of falsified...
EnvironmentJacksonville Journal Courier

Ida: Narrow escapes, deadly delays and a husband's sacrifice

NEW YORK (AP) — Tales of selflessness and heroism — and of deadly delays and heartbreaking missed opportunities — are emerging after the remnants of Hurricane Ida, the deadliest storm the nation has seen since 2017, pummeled the Northeast with record-breaking rain that flooded roads and houses, killing dozens. Earlier,...
Mississippi StateJacksonville Journal Courier

Emmett Till marker in Mississippi toppled but not vandalized

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — An Emmett Till historical marker in the Mississippi Delta will be repaired or replaced after it was knocked off the pole that supports it, says the president of an advertising agency that made the sign. Although a previous version of this metal sign was vandalized and...
Books & LiteratureJacksonville Journal Courier

Shelf Life

“Ridgeline” by Michael Punke: This book is a novelization of the 1866 Fetterman Fight, in which a confederacy of Lakota, Cheyenne and Arapaho tribes fought a detachment of U.S. soldiers from Fort Phil Kearny in the Dakota Territory (present-day Wyoming). A foreboding sense of ruin and sadness clings to each page, and this novel transcends genre. Any reader who appreciates history will love it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy