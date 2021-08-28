‘Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali’ Trailer: Netflix Doc Explores The Brotherhood Of Two Icons & Arrives In Sept

"We did this for our country!" 1091 Pictures has revealed an official trailer for a fascinating escape into the outdoors documentary titled Godspeed, Los Polacos!, which is the perfect title to hopefully grab people's attention. Five university students risk it all to fight for democracy in the Eastern Bloc after claiming the first descent of the world's deepest canyon. This originally premiered at the Banff Mountain Film Festival last year, and it debuts on VOD this September. A group of university students from Poland on the edge of adulthood find themselves on a kayaking expedition in the Americas with an old military truck, homemade equipment, and little to no whitewater skills. The story follows their epic two-year journey that culminates in the record-breaking first descent of the world's deepest canyon in Peru, and finds the kayakers in Soviet cross-hairs after they leverage their new found fame to fight for democracy in the Eastern Bloc. I'm all in for this! I love these kind of crazy cool stories from the past about some motivated people going on adventures.