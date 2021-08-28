Cancel
‘Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali’ Trailer: Netflix Doc Explores The Brotherhood Of Two Icons & Arrives In Sept

By Christopher Marc
theplaylist.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe extraordinary story behind the friendship of two of the most iconic figures of the 20th century is finally being told on the big screen. Netflix is behind the new Kenya Barris-produced (“Blackish“) documentary, “Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali,” focusing on the three years that Malcolm X and Muhammad Ali spent forging their brotherhood before their ultimate falling-out.

