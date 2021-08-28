League players time global ultimates perfectly to pull off cross-map takedown
A team of League of Legends players pulled off a perfect combo using only global ultimate abilities to secure a kill on an unsuspecting enemy target. In a clip posted to YouTube earlier this week, four League players coordinated their ultimate abilities to grab a kill on an enemy player who was simply minding their own business. The clip begins with a Zed player farming peacefully under their mid lane tower with the entire enemy team out of view and nowhere near the mid lane. Within seconds, though, a barrage of global ultimate abilities struck the Zed player.dotesports.com
