Video Games

League players time global ultimates perfectly to pull off cross-map takedown

By Michael Kelly
dotesports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA team of League of Legends players pulled off a perfect combo using only global ultimate abilities to secure a kill on an unsuspecting enemy target. In a clip posted to YouTube earlier this week, four League players coordinated their ultimate abilities to grab a kill on an enemy player who was simply minding their own business. The clip begins with a Zed player farming peacefully under their mid lane tower with the entire enemy team out of view and nowhere near the mid lane. Within seconds, though, a barrage of global ultimate abilities struck the Zed player.

Jinx
Ashe
#Ultimates#Map#Takedown#Ziggs
League of Legends
Video Games
Technology
Youtube
