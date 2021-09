Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain left players with a feeling of their own “phantom pain” back in 2015. The bad blood between Konami and creator Hideo Kojima reached an all time high when the final installment in the mainline Metal Gear Solid series was forced out unfinished. The game, which received rave reviews for it’s open world and ability to do almost whatever you wanted, was also found lacking in the story department. In what seemed like a rush job with most of the ending cut out and the second half featuring recycled content and missions, players couldn’t help but feel something was missing; a phantom pain of what Kojima’s game could have been.