Porto celebrates birthday with emphatic fourth USF2000 win

Race winner Max Verstappen backed the call to not allow any racing laps at the Belgian Grand Prix, admitting he had the best conditions of the whole field. Verstappen was starting from pole position on Sunday and during the formation laps behind the safety car — themselves delayed due to the weather — he claimed the conditions were possible to race in. However, as the lead car he did not suffer from the lack of visibility those behind him had, and after being limited to half points after only one classified lap that counted towards the race result behind the safety car, he said the right decision was made.