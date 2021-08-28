Porto celebrates birthday with emphatic fourth USF2000 win
Kiko Porto, from Recife, Brazil, was on a mission in this afternoon’s first leg of the Cooper Tires USF2000 Grand Prix triple-header at New Jersey Motorsports Park. The championship leader had to settle for second place during qualifying this morning, but he turned the tables on pole-sitter Yuven Sundaramoorthy (Pabst Racing) from Delafield, Wis., by taking the lead at the first corner. Porto then romped clear to a dominant victory, his fourth of the season for the DEForce Racing team. It was the perfect way to celebrate his 18th birthday.racer.com
