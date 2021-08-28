Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

Porto celebrates birthday with emphatic fourth USF2000 win

By Road to Indy
racer.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKiko Porto, from Recife, Brazil, was on a mission in this afternoon’s first leg of the Cooper Tires USF2000 Grand Prix triple-header at New Jersey Motorsports Park. The championship leader had to settle for second place during qualifying this morning, but he turned the tables on pole-sitter Yuven Sundaramoorthy (Pabst Racing) from Delafield, Wis., by taking the lead at the first corner. Porto then romped clear to a dominant victory, his fourth of the season for the DEForce Racing team. It was the perfect way to celebrate his 18th birthday.

racer.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race Track#Usf2000#Pabst Racing#Deforce#New Zealander#Pfc Award
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Motorsportsracer.com

Hamilton questions F1 values after two-lap race at Spa

Lewis Hamilton wants the Belgian Grand Prix fans to have their tickets refunded after the race was unable to run due to the weather conditions, saying he believes the two laps run were only completed to generate a result. After an initial attempt to start the formation lap behind the...
Motorsportsracer.com

Steve Brody 1953-2021

Steve Brody won Indy Lights championships with Greg Moore and David Empringham. He worked with in the Indy Racing League and was part of Eddie Cheever’s winning team at the 1998 Indianapolis 500. He won at life, amassing hundreds of friends in motor racing and a partner in Brenda Carpenter to share his life over the last 30 years. And on August 22, at the age of 68, a suspected heart issue brought his journey to an unexpected end.
Motorsportsracer.com

Dinan/Foley, BMW take first win of the season at second Road America competition

Michael Dinan and Robbie Foley, drivers of the No. 96 Turner Motorsport BMW F13 M6 GT3, closed out Road America by securing the win a Race 2 – a first win for the driver pair, team and manufacturer this season. Fred Poordad and Jan Heylen secured the Pro-Am class win in the No. 20 Wright Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3-R 991.2, while Conrad Grunewald and Jean-Claude Saada swept the Am class weekend in the No. 61 AF Corse Ferrari 488 GT3.
Indianapolis, INracer.com

Echoes of Indy in the Park

Vintage Motorsport magazine’s Sept./Oct. issue contained a full report on last month’s Pittsburgh Vintage Grand Prix racing extravaganza at the Pennsylvania city’s Schenley Park. But it’s worth taking a look back at the Vintage Indy in the Park portion of the event, which succeeded beyond the PVGP’s most optimistic expectations in helping to attract nearly 100,000 fans per day.
Motorsportsracer.com

Gold takes maiden Indy Pro 2000 win in New Jersey

Reece Gold has been knocking on the door of Victory Lane all season. Less than a week shy of his 17th birthday, Gold, from Miami, Fla., this afternoon led from green flag to checkered flag to score a well-deserved maiden victory in the first of three races that will comprise the Indy Pro 2000 Grand Prix Presented by The Andersen Companies at New Jersey Motorsports Park. It was also the first win of the season for the recently renamed Juncos Hollinger Racing team, which guided Sting Ray Robb to the Indy Pro 2000 Championship Presented by Cooper Tires in 2020.
MotorsportsRoad & Track

Myles Rowe Becomes the First Black Driver to Win in USF2000

USF2000 driver Myles Rowe won yesterday's USF2000 race at New Jersey Motorsports Park, making him the first-ever Black driver to win in the series. It also makes him the first winner for the newly-formed Force Indy team, a program run in partnership with Team Penske as part of Roger Penske's Race for Equality & Change program designed to foster diversity and inclusion throughout the IndyCar world.
Motorsportsracer.com

Rowe takes first USF2000 win in Race 2 at NJMP

Myles Rowe produced a sensational performance in treacherous conditions following an earlier rain shower to win this morning’s second leg of the Cooper Tires USF2000 Grand Prix tripleheader at New Jersey Motorsports Park. The New Yorker, driving for the new African-American owned Force Indy team, took the lead with just a few corners remaining in the 20-lap race after starting 10th on the grid, and became the first African-American to win a round of the Cooper Tires USF2000 Championship.
Motorsportsracer.com

Ruud’s win streak ends with Cugliari victory

The 2021 TC America Powered by Skip Barber racing season has been dominated in the TCX category by the No. 81 BMW M2 CS Cup Classic BMW entry driven by Jacob Ruud – but in the second race of the weekend at Road America, Ruud was dethroned by the No. 57 BMW M2 CS Cup car driven by Stephen Cugliari for Accelerating Peformance. Cugliari led the closing laps to take home the TCX class victory over Ruud and the No. 30 BMW M2 CS Cup car of Steve Streimer for Hard Motorsport.
Motorsportsracer.com

DeJong still has something to prove in eNASCAR Playoffs

The first man to win two races in the 2021 eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series still believes he has something to prove heading into the playoffs with a schedule that lacks the road course tracks he dominated on to book his ticket to the postseason. Often regarded as one of the best sim racing drivers on the planet in any discipline, 23XI Racing’s Mitchell DeJong, an oval win this postseason would be monumental in his rookie campaign.
Motorsportsracer.com

Quinlan, Liefooghe win GT4 America Race 2 at Road America

The No. 119 BMW M4 GT4 driven by Gregory Liefooghe and Sean Quinlan for Stephen Cameron Racing took home a Pro-Am class win in Pirelli GT4 America competition Sunday at Road America, after a late-race restart and Turn 1 pass. The No. 52 BMW M4 GT4 driven by John Capestro-Dubets and Tom Capizzi for Auto Technic Racing finished second ahead of the No. 15 Aston Martin Vantage AMR of Kenton Koch and Bryan Putt for BSport Racing in Pro-Am.
Miami, FLracer.com

Miami F1 circuit to be called Miami International Autodrome

The organizers of the Miami Grand Prix have announced the official name of the track will be the “Miami International Autodrome.”. Miami will join the Formula 1 calendar in May next year, ensuring there are two grands prix in America alongside Circuit of The Americas in Austin. The track around Hard Rock Stadium had yet to be given a specific name but that has now been confirmed as preparations continue for its debut in 2022.
Motorsportsracer.com

Verstappen backs Belgian GP call

Race winner Max Verstappen backed the call to not allow any racing laps at the Belgian Grand Prix, admitting he had the best conditions of the whole field. Verstappen was starting from pole position on Sunday and during the formation laps behind the safety car — themselves delayed due to the weather — he claimed the conditions were possible to race in. However, as the lead car he did not suffer from the lack of visibility those behind him had, and after being limited to half points after only one classified lap that counted towards the race result behind the safety car, he said the right decision was made.
Motorsportsracer.com

Zalenski holds off DeJong as eNASCAR Championship Four takes shape

One spot is taken, and three spots remain for the 2021 eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series season finale at Texas Motor Speedway after Letarte eSports’ Bobby Zalenski held off 23XI Racing’s Mitchell DeJong at Darlington on Tuesday. The race was being dominated by DeJong and his 23XI teammate, Keegan Leahy, before diverging strategies and late yellows gave Zalenski the breathing room he needed to hold on.
Motorsportsracer.com

INTERVIEW: TA2 rookie contender Rhett Barkau

The youth movement in TA2 continues to attract a growing number of drivers looking to springboard their NASCAR careers, including 19-year-old rookie Rhett Barkau. Barkau has proved to be a tough competitor in the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli TA2 class. After winning the FE2 championship in SCCA Road Racing competition in 2019, Barkau entered the SCCA GT2 class to prepare for his entry into professional racing. After a successful year of preparation, Barkau moved into the TA2 class this season, averaging four top-10 finishes in the No. 01 BarkauCars.com/BarkauCDJR Dodge Challenger. The Illinois native now leads (after eight rounds) the Wilwood Rookie of the Year standings, 28 points ahead of his former SCCA GT2 rival Franklin Futrelle and 46 points ahead of Michael Self.
Motorsportsracer.com

Andretti United duo keep their cool to claim Arctic X-Prix victory

Andretti United Extreme E came out on top after a titanic battle with championship leaders Rosberg X Racing during Extreme E’s first-ever five-car Final. The Arctic X Prix in Kangerlussuaq, Greenland, provided non-stop action from shakedown on Friday all the way through to the final moments of the all-important Final for the electric off-road series.
Motorsportsracer.com

Siegel adds his name to the USF2000 victory roster

Nolan Siegel produced an exemplary performance this afternoon at New Jersey Motorsports Park to win the third and final race of the Cooper Tires USF2000 Grand Prix triple-header. Siegel, 16, from Palo Alto, Calif., managed his wet-weather Cooper tires perfectly on a fast-drying race track to claim the first victory of his Road to Indy Presented by Cooper Tires career for DEForce Racing. He became the second first-time USF2000 winner in just a few hours following Myles Rowe’s triumphant drive a little earlier in the day for Force Indy.
Motorsportsracer.com

Hirakawa set for second test with Toyota Gazoo Racing

Ryo Hirakawa has been selected for a second test with the 2021 Le Mans 24 Hours-winning Toyota GR010 Hybrid Hypercar at the Circuit de Catalunya in Spain on 22-24 September with Toyota Gazoo Racing. The 2017 Super GT champion and three-time runner-up is again in championship contention this season with...
Motorsportsracer.com

The Week In IndyCar, Sept. 1, with Ricardo Juncos

This edition of The Week In IndyCar guest show features Juncos Hollinger Racing co-owner Ricardo Juncos, using listener-driven comments and questions covering a variety of topics submitted by fans via Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit. We open on Ricky’s new partnership with Brad Hollinger, their plans for next year, the choice...
Motorsportsracer.com

Ilott to make IndyCar debut with Juncos Hollinger at Portland

Juncos Hollinger Racing will make its NTT IndyCar Series debut at the Portland Grand Prix with Callum Ilott, the 2020 Formula 2 championship runner-up, Alfa Romeo Formula 1 reserve driver, and Scuderia Ferrari F1 test driver, in its No. 77 Chevy. Ilott traveled to JHR’s base on Monday where he...
Motorsportsracer.com

TV ratings: Daytona, Spa

NASCAR teed up this season’s playoff series last weekend, while Formula 1 put on perhaps its longest live broadcast ever…of a race that lasted little more than two laps. Per ShowBuzzDaily.com, Daytona’s NASCAR Cup Series regular season finale on NBC averaged a 2.25 Nielsen rating and 3.93 million viewers on NBC. That’s down slightly in rating but up a tick in audience from last year’s 2.41/3.87m for this race — also on Saturday evening and NBC.

Comments / 0

Community Policy