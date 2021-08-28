Yoo Jae Suk, HaHa, And Lovelyz’s Mijoo Get Pranked By PD Kim Tae Ho On “How Do You Play?”

On the latest episode of MBC’s “How Do You Play?”, producing director (PD) Kim Tae Ho pulled an epic prank on Yoo Jae Suk, HaHa, and Lovelyz’s Mijoo!. During the August 28 broadcast of the hit variety show, Yoo Jae Suk was in for a surprise when he arrived at the MBC station for filming. As soon as his car pulled into the MBC parking lot, Yoo Jae Suk was immediately taken to the newsroom, where he was informed by the MBC news PD that he would be reporting MBC’s “10 O’Clock News” live that morning as a special anchor.