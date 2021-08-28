Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Yoo Jae Suk, HaHa, And Lovelyz’s Mijoo Get Pranked By PD Kim Tae Ho On “How Do You Play?”

By E. Cha
Soompi
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the latest episode of MBC’s “How Do You Play?”, producing director (PD) Kim Tae Ho pulled an epic prank on Yoo Jae Suk, HaHa, and Lovelyz’s Mijoo!. During the August 28 broadcast of the hit variety show, Yoo Jae Suk was in for a surprise when he arrived at the MBC station for filming. As soon as his car pulled into the MBC parking lot, Yoo Jae Suk was immediately taken to the newsroom, where he was informed by the MBC news PD that he would be reporting MBC’s “10 O’Clock News” live that morning as a special anchor.

www.soompi.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yoo Jae Suk
Person
Mijoo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jae#Mbc News Pd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
TV & VideosSoompi

“Running Man” Cast Jokes That Yoo Jae Suk Spent His Entire Self-Quarantine On The Phone With Them

On the August 22 episode of SBS’s “Running Man,” the cast congratulated Yoo Jae Suk on the end of his self-quarantine period. In late July, one of the staff members from tvN’s “You Quiz on the Block” tested positive for COVID-19. Yoo Jae Suk tested negative for the virus, but entered self-quarantine as a precautionary measure. He remained in self-quarantine for two weeks even though it was eventually determined that he was not a close contact of the case.
TV & VideosSoompi

Yoo Jae Suk Reunites With “Infinite Challenge” Cast Members On “How Do You Play?”

On August 21, MBC’s “How Do You Play?” returned after a three-week hiatus from broadcasting. The episode kicked off with Yoo Jae Suk entering a restaurant in Yeouido and commenting, “It’s been a long time.” Although the show was already scheduled to take a break because of the end of MSG Wannabe’s promotions and the Tokyo Olympics, Yoo Jae Suk had spent most of that time in self-quarantine after being exposed to a case of COVID-19.
WorldSoompi

Song Ji Hyo Joins Yoo Jae Suk In Teasing Kim Jong Kook About Their “Love Line” On “Running Man”

Yoo Jae Suk continued his quest to make Kim Jong Kook his next target of teasing (after Lee Kwang Soo) on “Running Man.”. On the August 22 episode, Heo Young Ji and Lee Young Ji appeared as guests for a “Young Ji vs. Young Ji” battle. The first mission was the Morning Dance Battle, where both guests showed off their incredibly high energy levels despite it being still early in the morning.
Worldallkpop.com

Yoo Jae Suk, Kim Jong Kook, & Kim Min Kyung top TV variety stars' brand value rankings for this month

Yoo Jae Suk, Kim Jong Kook, and Kim Min Kyung are the top TV variety stars in terms of brand value from the past month!. Brand value rankings evaluate big data based on consumer activity, participation, communication capability, social activity, etc. Each month, the Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation analyzes big data of various brand categories to determine which names and figures excelled in brand value.
WorldSoompi

Sooyoung In Talks Along With Ji Chang Wook For New Drama

Girls’ Generation’s Sooyoung may be meeting Ji Chang Wook in a new drama!. On September 1, industry representatives reported that Sooyoung will be starring as the female lead in the upcoming drama “Tell Me Your Wish” (literal title). In response to the reports, the actress’s agency Saram Entertainment clarified, “[Sooyoung]...
WorldSoompi

Jin Seo Yeon Witnesses Something Shocking In Upcoming SBS Drama “One The Woman”

SBS’s new Friday-Saturday drama “One the Woman” has unveiled new stills ahead of its premiere!. “One the Woman” is an upcoming comedy drama about a corrupt prosecutor trying to find her memories after getting amnesia and switching lives with a chaebol daughter-in-law who looks exactly like her. The drama will star Honey Lee, Lee Sang Yoon, Jin Seo Yeon, and Lee Won Geun.
WorldSoompi

Kim Ji Eun Talks About Playing Namgoong Min’s Partner In Upcoming Drama “The Veil”

MBC’s upcoming drama “The Veil” has shared a sneak peek of Kim Ji Eun in her role as Namgoong Min‘s partner!. “The Veil” is a new blockbuster action drama starring Namgoong Min as Han Ji Hyuk, an elite field agent whose perfect record and skill at completing missions make him a legend at the NIS (National Intelligence Service). However, just when he seemed to have finally succeeded in driving an organized crime syndicate into a corner, Han Ji Hyuk suddenly vanishes off the face of the earth. After losing his memories and going missing for a year, he makes a bold return to the organization to find the traitor responsible for his downfall.
WorldSoompi

Watch: Ryu Jun Yeol And Jeon Do Yeon Are Mysteriously Drawn To Each Other In “Lost” Highlight Clip

“Lost” has shared an intriguing new highlight video!. The JTBC drama tells the stories of average people who realize they haven’t become anything throughout their lives and try their best to see the spotlight. Jeon Do Yeon stars as Boo Jung, a ghostwriter in her 40s who feels lost and as if she hasn’t been able to amount to anything. Ryu Jun Yeol stars as Kang Jae, a man who runs a service where employees act out whatever roles clients request.
WorldSoompi

Watch: Kim Yoo Jung, Ahn Hyo Seop, And More Are Cheerful Despite Their Silly Bloopers On Set Of “Lovers Of The Red Sky”

SBS’s “Lovers of the Red Sky” released a new behind-the-scenes video!. The making-of video begins with Kim Yoo Jung and Yang Hyun Min filming the scene at Wolseongdang. The two actors were doing fine until she made a mistake with a line. She apologizes and tries again, but she makes the same blooper. Despite her frustration, she keeps a smile on her face, and after many attempts, she finally succeeds!
WorldSoompi

Watch: Lee Sang Yoon Is Suspicious Of Honey Lee In “One The Woman” Teaser

SBS’s upcoming drama “One the Woman” shared an intriguing new teaser!. “One the Woman” is a comedy drama about a corrupt prosecutor trying to find her memories after getting amnesia and switching lives with a chaebol daughter-in-law who looks exactly like her. Honey Lee plays the dual roles of chaebol daughter-in-law Kang Mi Na and corrupt prosecutor Jo Yeon Joo, and Lee Sang Yoon plays Han Seung Wook, a third-generation chaebol who still has feelings for his first love.
WorldSoompi

Watch: Kim Min Jae Unexpectedly Finds Himself Drawn To Park Gyu Young In “Dali And Cocky Prince” Teaser

KBS’s upcoming drama “Dali and Cocky Prince” shared a hilarious new teaser!. “Dali and Cocky Prince” is a new drama about the romance between Jin Mu Hak (played by Kim Min Jae), a man who lacks schooling and book smarts, but is extremely resourceful and talented at making a living, and Kim Dal Li (played by Park Gyu Young), a woman who is intellectually polished and comes from an elite background, but doesn’t know how to take care of herself.
EntertainmentSoompi

Watch: “Love In Black Hole” Starring SF9’s Jaeyoon, WJSN’s SeolA, BAE173’s Hangyul And Doha, And DIA’s Ki Huihyeon Unveils Teaser And Posters

The upcoming web drama “Love in Black Hole” has revealed its first teaser and posters!. “Love in Black Hole” is about a girl named Eun Ha (WJSN’s SeolA) who receives love letters addressed to her from a white hole that appears in the ceiling of her room. Accompanying Eun Ha on her journey to discover who wrote her the letters are Tae Yang (BAE173’s Hangyul), her childhood friend; Sung Woon (SF9’s Jaeyoon), a popular senior student at her school; Hae Myung (BAE173’s Doha), an optimistic junior student; and An Na (DIA’s Ki Huihyeon), who gives up on her dream due to parental pressure.
WorldSoompi

Lee Jong Suk And Girls’ Generation’s YoonA Confirmed To Star In New Drama

Lee Jong Suk and Girls’ Generation’s YoonA will be starring together in the 2022 tvN drama “Big Mouth” (literal title)!. “Big Mouth” is a hard-boiled noir drama about a third-rate lawyer who winds up in charge of a murder case that turns him overnight into a genius conman known as “Big Mouse.” In order to survive and protect his family, he must expose a huge conspiracy among the privileged upper classes.
WorldSoompi

Yoon Shi Yoon And Hani Talk About The Unusual Subject Matter Of “You Raise Me Up” In Press Conference

On August 31, wavve’s upcoming original drama “You Raise Me Up” held an online press conference with Yoon Shi Yoon, EXID’s Hani, and director Kim Jang Han. “You Raise Me Up” is a comedy drama about Do Yong Shik (Yoon Shi Yoon), a man who develops erectile dysfunction in his 30s. When he goes to a urologist for treatment, his doctor happens to be Lee Ru Da (Hani), his first love.
MoviesSoompi

Kim Yoo Jung, Byun Woo Seok, And More Confirmed To Star In Romance Film “20th Century Girl”

Kim Yoo Jung, Byun Woo Seok, Park Jung Woo, and Noh Yoon Seo are confirmed to star in the Netflix Original film “20th Century Girl” together!. “20th Century Girl” is a romance film about the painful yet heart-fluttering first love of the 17-year-old Na Bo Ra of 1999, to whom friendship came before love, and the reappearance of her first love in the 21st century. This will be director Bang Woo Ri’s first full-length commercial film after being recognized at the Blue Dragon Film Awards for the short film “Mrs. Young.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy