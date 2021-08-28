WOR: Tony Khan on CM Punk, All Out, future touring

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleDave Meltzer and I are back with an early Saturday edition of Wrestling Observer Radio. Joining us is AEW CEO and President Tony Khan. We talk to Tony about CM Punk, the strategy behind The First Dance, Tony's Twitter post in reference to WWE not wanting to sign independent talent, and his thought process behind finding talent.

