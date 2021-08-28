NCDOT crews help create low-water bridge to reconnect community after Tropical Storm Fred
YANCEY COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — State transportation crews and mountain families came together to help reconnect communities hit by Tropical Storm Fred. The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) says crews, two local families and a contractor helped create a low-water bridge for N.C. 197 traffic in Yancey County which opened up Friday morning, Aug. 27, eliminating an hour-long detour and reconnecting communities with their county.my40.tv
