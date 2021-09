Although chef Robert Irvine is known for shows like "Restaurant: Impossible" and "Dinner: Impossible," did you know that Irvine almost quit the show after just filming one episode of "Restaurant: Impossible"? We're glad he didn't because we've been able to see so many thrilling episodes and restaurants that were completely transformed. In "Dinner: Impossible," we get to see Irvine's own cooking skills shine as he works to get a meal prepared within the given time limit.