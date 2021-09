DENVER (CBS4) – How would you memorialize the COVID-19 pandemic? That is the question that was asked by the Biennial of the Americas for its Americas COVID-19 Memorial project. 21 commissioned artists and 186 members of the general public answered that question in art. Now, 22 works are on display through September 25th. “Through our really fantastic partnership with Museo de las Americas, we’re able to offer free admission throughout the month of September, to come and see the artwork in-person and really connect with it on a different level,” said FloraJane DiRienzo, Executive Director of Biennial of the Americas. The artists...