Presidential Election

Joe Biden is deaf, dumb and blind to the chaos the US has unleashed

By Ayaan Hirsi Ali
Telegraph
 6 days ago

The Taliban, and jihadis around the world, are celebrating that the American leadership has been rendered deaf, dumb, and blind. So dumb are they that the Biden administration allegedly provided the Taliban with names and biometric details of Afghans who have worked for the US over the past two decades, in a show of blind faith that they would allow these at-risk Afghans through checkpoints for evacuation.

www.telegraph.co.uk

