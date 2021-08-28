Cancel
4 thoughts on the Jags trading Gardner Minshew II to the Eagles

By James Johnson
 6 days ago
The Jacksonville Jaguars started this weekend with a boom by trading former quarterback Gardner Minshew II to the Philadelphia Eagles. They will be receiving a conditional sixth-round pick that could be a fifth-round pick if Minshew takes part in 50% of the plays in three games.

This move didn’t exactly shock anyone as the Jags drafted Trevor Lawrence first overall in April. That left the door open for teams to call the Jags and see if they could snag the third-year player who has established himself as a serviceable backup with 20 starts to his name.

Now that the expected move has been made, here are four takeaways from the Jags’ decision to move on from the former sixth-round pick.

For a serviceable backup option like Minshew, it feels like the Jags could've received more

Aug 8, 2019; Baltimore, MD, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) throws as Baltimore Ravens defensive back DeShon Elliott (32) rushes during the first quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

While the Jags could end up getting a fifth-round pick for Minshew in the end, it feels like they could’ve gotten a better deal. Sure, Minshew isn’t necessarily a starting-caliber quarterback, but he could end up surpassing Joe Flacco on the Eagles’ depth chart and maybe even starting a decent amount of games. That said, getting a fifth for him that could be a conditional fourth feels more like what the Jags should’ve received.

Jalen Hurts is a dynamic quarterback who could do some special things for the Eagles, but if he goes down with an injury, Philly could choose Minshew over Flacco to start in his absence because of his mobility. When considering this, a fifth-round pick that could end up being a fourth-round pick doesn’t seem like a lot to give up or lose for Minshew in the Eagles’ case.

It’s also worth mentioning that Joe Flacco is only on a one-year deal. That leaves the door open for Minshew, who has two years remaining on his deal, to become the Eagles’ No. 2 quarterback or maybe even their starter in 2022. If the latter especially happens, that could be a win for Philly if it only costs them a sixth.

The Jags' "QB competition" feels a bit more bizarre now

Jaguars Quarterbacks (3) C.J. Beathard, (15) Gardner Minshew II and (16) Trevor Lawrence transition between drills during Tuesday’s Jacksonville Jaguars Organized Team Activities session at the practice fields outside TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville Florida June 8, 2021.[Bob Self/Florida Times-Union]

During training camp, the Jags had Minshew compete with Lawrence in a “quarterback competition,” and it resulted in Minshew taking snaps from the first-round pick up until this week. That seemingly didn’t help in the preseason as the starting offense has gotten off to a slow start in their two preseason games.

With the result being a conditional sixth-round pick, it’s a bit odd that the Jags let the situation carry on as long as it did. It also doesn’t help that most reporters felt Lawrence was clearly better in most practice sessions.

The Jags made it clear that Meyer is basically the CEO of football operations despite never holding a job in the NFL. He’s going to mismanage situations as a result, and the handling of Lawrence’s reps may be his biggest blunder so far in the eyes of the fans.

Dave Caldwell reunites with his former QB

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – MARCH 02: Jacksonville Jaguars General Manager Dave Caldwell answers questions at the podium during the NFL Scouting Combine on March 2, 2017 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Eagles possibly had interest in Minshew long before now, but their personnel executive, Dave Caldwell, undoubtedly played a role in making this trade happen. He was the man who drafted Minshew two seasons ago as the Jags’ former general manager.

While with the Jags, Caldwell witnessed Minshew start in 12 games as a rookie where he garnered a 6-6 record. He also witnessed Minshew take the field for seven starts last season. With such a track record with the third-year quarterback, the Eagles know all they need to know about Minshew and what they are getting.

The Jags are clearly comfortable with C.J. Beathard as their QB2

Jaguars QB (3) C.J. Beathard during passing drills at Sunday’s scrimmage session. The Jacksonville Jaguars held their practice session Sunday, August 8, 2021 in front of a limited number of fans on the turf at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, FL. [Florida Times-Union]

C.J. Beathard has had a great preseason for the Jags and looked better than Minshew in the process. He was 9-of-14 for 121 yards and two touchdowns Monday against New Orleans and was 13-of-16 for 102 yards and a touchdown against the Cleveland Browns last week.

When asked about Beathard last week, Meyer specifically called him out as one of the positives of the preseason opener. Then, this past week, he stated that the QB2 role was up for grabs as the first-year head coach said he admired Beathard as a player and person.

“That’s open as well,” Meyer said of the No. 2 quarterback role. “Obviously, my respect for Gardner [Minshew II] has been well documented as just a warrior. Then Gardner got stuck behind some protection issues, at times [he] was running for his life back there. Then C.J. [Beathard] came in, that’s two weeks in a row. I just admire C.J., and I like C.J. as a person. He has a nice release ball, gets out fast. He played well, so yes that’s open as well.”

With Minshew gone, Beathard has now won the QB2 job. Jake Luton likely will be the practice squad option, which means the Jags are likely to settle with just three quarterbacks on the final 53-man roster.

