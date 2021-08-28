Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Bob Bradley tells The Cooligans why ‘Ted Lasso’ is at the end of his TV queue

By Alicia Rodriguez
angelsonparade.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBob Bradley is a historic manager in Premier League history, the first American to take the reins of a club, when he managed Swansea City in 2016 for a few months. With a fictional football manager, Ted Lasso, sweeping the American streaming waves with his eponymous series on AppleTV+, Bradley became the latest real-life manager to be asked if he watches “Ted Lasso,” by The Cooligans this week on their Fubo Sports Network show.

www.angelsonparade.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Bradley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fubo Tv#Tv Streaming#Cooligans#American#Fubo Sports Network#Lafc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
SoccerUniversity Daily Kansan

An Unlikely Hero: Ted Lasso

In the last year, our world turned dark, and our hope turned darker. We fought about politics. We fought about equality. We fought about masks and toilet paper. Would it have been different had we asked more questions, listened more intently, and shown more curiosity than judgment?. Ted Lasso thinks...
TV SeriesPosted by
Tom's Guide

In defense of Ted Lasso season 2

Warning: this article contains spoilers for the first six episodes of Ted Lasso season 2. After its first season, Ted Lasso became something of an internet darling. The Apple TV Plus original series received rave reviews and enthusiast recommendations from just about everyone. Even the most cynical viewers were quickly won over by Lasso’s unwavering optimism.
TV SeriesThe Ringer

How Did ‘Ted Lasso’ Become Such a Lightning Rod?

At the start of Ted Lasso’s latest episode, the title character lays out a worldview he dubs “rom-communism.” This phrase first prompts a classic sitcom scene in which characters display an unlikely knowledge of pop culture in general and Renée Zellweger in particular. (Unlikely, at least, until you remember they’re scripted by TV writers.) Then Ted explains what he means. “The point is, fellas: If all those attractive people, with their amazing apartments and interesting jobs—usually in some creative field—can go through some lighthearted struggles and still end up happy, then so can we,” he says. Ted may have a fancy name for it, but at the end of the day, rom-communism sounds a lot like plain old optimism, taken to its Panglossian extreme: “Believing in rom-communism is all about believing that everything’s gonna work out in the end.”
WorldPosted by
NBC News

'Fútbol is Life!' Mexican actor Cristo Fernández is loving his 'Ted Lasso' role

If fans of the exuberant "Ted Lasso" character Dani Rojas wonder whether art imitates life, a conversation with Cristo Fernández quickly reassures them that's the case. “My grandma and my mom used to say, ‘Cristóbal only speaks, breaths, talks, dreams, everything fútbol’ — soccer was literally my life,” the Mexican actor told NBC News, speaking about his teen years before his life-changing breakout role, where he's known for his signature saying, "Fútbol is life!"
TV & VideosComicBook

Ryan Reynolds Responds To Hysterical Ted Lasso Joke

Ryan Reynolds responded to that hysterical dig in Ted Lasso this season. For those who are unaware, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are owners of Wrexham AFC, a long-tenured football club in the United Kingdom. Higgins made a joke about them having a stake in the team and the Deadpool star had to issue a very humorous statement to defend Wrexham. Basically, they won’t be pressing any charges if they can get some biscuits. Obviously, Reynolds loves the show and enjoyed the joke. (He never misses out on a chance to be a part of the discourse when one of these pop culture events happens.) At any rate, for people looking forward to a look at Wrexham and its transformation. Reynolds and McElhenney are currently working on a docu-series about bringing the program into the “global force” they believe it can be. For Ted Lasso, he’ll probably continue being the national treasure that millions enjoy at home. Jason Sudeikis is probably boxing up those biscuits right now.
TV & Videoskawc.org

'Ted Lasso' Recap: Ted Gives 'The Signal' For Appointment Television

Roy asserts himself as a coach and encourages Jamie to assert himself as a jerk. Higgins struggles with his obligations as a friend when Beard gets back together with Jane, and Rebecca struggles with her obligations as a daughter when her mother breezes into town. And Ted, who has been sprinting to stay ahead of his own brain for quite a while, runs out of room.
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Why Ted Lasso is a lightning rod for criticism in Season 2

"For a show that’s all but synonymous with positivity, the Apple TV+ hit has bizarrely become the subject of intense criticism in its second season," says Alison Herman. She adds: "Many critiques of Season 2 have coalesced around what naysayers view as a lack of conflict. That’s the gist of (Daily Show writer Daniel) Radosh’s tweets: that the show’s writers, which include star Jason Sudeikis and Scrubs creator Bill Lawrence, haven’t come up with a cohesive concept to match Ted’s assimilation, nor the attendant obstacles. The resulting lack of friction comes far too close to manifesting Ted’s so-called rom-communism. After all, the Ted Lasso cast are attractive people with interesting jobs. (We don’t see much of their apartments, but the house where staffer Higgins hosts Christmas looks pretty cozy.) Does Ted Lasso want to show an endless cycle of things working out for them? And if so, how is that supposed to hold our attention through Season 2, let alone an already guaranteed Season 3? I’d argue that the season thus far isn’t missing conflict so much as failing to capitalize on the thus-far-minor ones it’s already introduced. The distinction may seem trivial, but it also partly explains how passions have risen so high. It’s one thing to wish for some hypothetical version of a show that doesn’t exist. It’s another, and far more frustrating, one for a show to introduce tantalizing threads like the withdrawal of an already cash-strapped team’s primary sponsor over an act of moral protest, then simply ignore them for weeks on end. Ted Lasso may be averse to conflicts within its cluster of protagonists, a group that now includes onetime villains like Rebecca and striker Jamie Tartt. But wouldn’t pitting that group against an outside force—one that calls into question whether Ted’s idealism really helps more than it hurts—be a perfect alternative?...Defenders of Ted Lasso argue the show does interrogate Ted’s relentless insistence that the glass of Gatorade is always half full. The season’s most significant serialized plot, for instance, follows Ted’s start-and-stop journey into therapy, a reluctance that shows his sunny outlook for the defense mechanism it obviously is. (You don’t have to talk about your childhood when you’re busy making dad jokes.) But Ted Lasso’s flirtation with Ted’s darker side comes off as just that: a flirtation. In an early episode, the emergence of Ted’s rageaholic alter ego 'Led Tasso' gets treated as a throwaway gag. Still, shouldn’t it be a source of intrigue, if not concern, that Ted Lasso’s central sage has such a deep store of anger he can access at will? Ted Lasso has half a season left to answer questions like these, which it very well might in satisfactory fashion."
MLSangelsonparade.com

Yellow light: LAFC 3, LA Galaxy 3

LAFC went down once, then went ahead twice, but ultimately settled for a 3-3 draw against the LA Galaxy on Saturday at The Banc, as Brian Rodriguez’s banner day wasn’t quite enough to get the big rivalry win. Despite a career-first brace from Rodriguez, LAFC once again dropped points and...
Soccersports360az.com

Rising FC Head Coach Inspired by ‘Ted Lasso’

Jordan Spurgeon is a journalist who is graduating from ASU at the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication in December 2021. He's previously worked for 97.3 The Fan in San Diego. At Sports360AZ, Jordan enjoys covering multiple sports and telling feature stories that impact people.
TV & VideosPopculture

'Ted Lasso' Season 2: Ted Reveals What He Wants From His Players in Episode 7 Sneak Peek Clip

The second season of Ted Lasso is entering the second half, and things are starting to heat up for AFC Richmond. In a sneak peek of Episode 7 that will air on Friday, Coach Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis) is seen talking to his players after a long and hard practice. And while he realized how tired they were, Ted stressed to them not to show their opponents they are tired because that gives them an advantage. Instead, Ted wants his players to display their game faces as they get ready to face Manchester City in the FA Cup Semifinal.
MLSangelsonparade.com

It hurts to lose Diego Rossi, but it is also time for him to move on

Well, there goes another one. There was the shock trade that saw Walker Zimmerman leave prior to the 2020 season, and more recently, the departure of Mark-Anthony Kaye. Now, as the transfer window closes, LAFC are set to be without another core member from the inaugural squad. Forward Diego Rossi is in Turkey to begin his new adventure for Fenerbahçe SK.

Comments / 0

Community Policy