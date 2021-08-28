Cancel
Two officials taken out by crossing route collisions during Illinois-Nebraska game

By Jay Rigdon
thecomeback.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s Week 0 of the college football season, and Nebraska-Illinois has already offered up plenty of weirdness. From the first Big Ten score of the season being a safety on a botched punt return to a missed extra point to Nebraska giving up a massive lead to Illinois before trying to make things respectable in the second half, it really has been a perfect reintroduction to this particular brand of football.

