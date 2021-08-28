Cancel
Syracuse, NY

Syracuse Offers 2023 Forward Joseph Estrella

By Mike McAllister
AllSyracue
 6 days ago
Syracuse basketball has extended another 2023 offer at Elite Camp. South Portland (ME) High forward Joseph Estrella tweeted out the news on Saturday along with a picture of himself with Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim. Estrella is listed at 6-10 per his twitter bio. Estrella plays for Middlesex Magic AAU program, one of the premier AAU programs in New England.

Estrella is the second class of 2023 player to receive an offer at Elite Camp, joining Papa Kante.

Other 2023 prospects on campus for Elite Camp include 6-4 point guard DJ Wagner (Camden High School in NJ; considered the #1 player in the 2023 class; Syracuse offer), 6-4 wing Cornelius Robinson (Camden High School), 5-10 guard Cian Medley (Camden High School), 6-10 forward Joseph Estrella (South Portland High in ME), 6-3 guard Simeon Wilcher (Roselle Catholic in NJ; Syracuse offer), 6-10 power forward Papa Kante (South Kent in CT), 6-3 guard Trey Autry (Jamesville-DeWitt in NY), 6-8 wing Trevor Roe (Fayetteville-Manlius in NY), 6-4 shooting guard Reid Ducharme (Brewster Academy in NH) and 5-11 point guard Darrien Grady (Shipley High School in PA).

Syracuse also had the following 2024 prospects on campus for Elite camp: 6-9 wing Donnie Freeman (St. John’s College High in DC), 6-6 wing Andreo Ash (Liverpool High School in NY), 6-8 wing Jason Schofield (Avon Old Farms in CT), 6-10 center Gabe Grant (Brewster Academy in NH), 6-3 guard Fazl Oshudi (Friends Central in PA), and 6-6 wing Damarius Owens (Western Reserve in Ohio, originally from Rochester, NY).

AllSyracue

Syracuse, NY
