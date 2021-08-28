Voting Rights Marches Draw Crowds, But They’re Losing the War
Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. On Saturday, the 58th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.’s March on Washington, thousands of supporters of voting rights held major marches on Saturday in Atlanta, DC, Phoenix, and dozens of other locations across the country. On the National Mall, King’s son, Martin Luther King III, was among the marchers advocating for the Senate to pass the John Lewis Voting Rights Act, which advanced through the House on Tuesday:www.motherjones.com
Comments / 0