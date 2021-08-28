D-backs Preview #131: 8/28 @ Phillies

Well, the Orioles finally won a game. So there’s that! In fact, they won two in a row! However, they are still 2-8 over their last ten, which is three games worse than the D-backs. As a result, Baltimore now has a 21⁄2 game lead over Arizona in the battle for the first draft pick next year. We are also looking nervously over our shoulders at the Texas Rangers, who are also 2-8, and are just one game further back of the Diamondbacks. However, at least the Pirates have not been able to make up ground, also being 5-5, like the D-backs. But with 32 games left for Arizona, there’s still time for a surge - in either direction... Here are the current standings: