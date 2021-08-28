Cancel
Colts' player of the game vs. Lions: RB Deon Jackson

By Nick Melillo
 6 days ago
The Indianapolis Colts finished off their first undefeated preseason in 27 years with a comeback 27-17 win over the Detroit Lions.

While we had some impressive showings on both sides of the ball by a handful of players, including first-round pick Kwity Paye’s strip-sack or Dezmon Patmon’s two big catches for 64 yards sparking the offense.

Another impressive night came from kicker Rodrigo Blankenship finishing off a perfect preseason himself going 4 for 4 on field goals with a long kick of 43 yards. But without a doubt, the player who stepped up the most this game and sealed the win for Indianapolis was undrafted running back Deon Jackson.

While the Colts rested many starters for this game, it gave the young running back out of Duke a great opportunity to show this coaching staff what he could do running the ball. Jackson did not disappoint rushing for 81 yards on just 10 carries. Jackson more importantly added two touchdowns on the day, one three-yard goal-line catch where he also ran the two-point conversion successfully, the other the 42-yard rushing touchdown to clinch the win.

The Colts may have one of the deepest running back rooms in the NFL, but teams always seem find a spot for players like Jackson. Be it on the practice squad, or possibly another teams roster, Jackson’s performance to end the preseason should go a long way in moving his career forward in the right direction.

