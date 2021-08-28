How COVID-19 pandemic has helped Bay Area homelessness

Candidates wanted, the incentives Here is a sample of job offerings available in the North Bay in August with incentives: • Howard Station Café in Occidental: Needs line cooks, paying $25 to $35/hour, with a signing bonus. • Indoor Media, Santa Rosa: Sales representatives would receive a $2,500 singing bonus. • Wilco Farm Store, Petaluma: $2,000 signing bonus for pet groomer. • Moore Home Services, Santa Rosa: $20,000 signing bonus for plumbers. • Meadows of Napa Valley, Napa: $3,000 welcome bonus for certified nursing assistant/medical aide; $3,000 signing bonus for licensed vocational nurse and registered nurses. • Athleta, Napa: $250 cash bonus. • Sequoia Grove Winery, Napa: $1,000 hiring incentive for guest relations coordinator. • John Owens Services, San Rafael/Santa Rosa: $1,500 cash bonus after six months of employment, with another $1,500 after one year. • Bicycle Brustop, Novato: Signing bonus of $500 to $1,000 for team players. • Simonton Windows and Doors, Vacaville: $8,000 bonus for immediate hires. • Valle Smiles, Fairfield: $2,000 bonus for dental hygienists. • Total Safety, Fairfield: $2,000 sign-on bonus for warehouse associate. Sources: Craigslist, Indeed and LinkedIn.
