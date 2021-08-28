Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Gators receiving core still at the top of SEC despite losses from last year

By David Rosenberg
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01en4L_0bfwTXj500

Most people are quick to mention that Florida’s offense will be different this year without Kyle Trask, Kyle Pitts and Kadarius Toney. Different doesn’t mean taking a giant step back though, and The Athletic projects the Gators receivers and tight ends to be the best group in the Southeastern Conference this year.

Replacing Toney, and wearing the coveted No. 1 on his chest, is Jacob Copeland, whose mother famously walked away from the decision table when her son chose UF over Alabama. Copeland has played in 27 games over three years with the team and hauled in 45 receptions for 724 yards and five touchdowns. He could eclipse those numbers this season if he can lower his drop rate and click with new starting quarterback Emory Jones.

Copeland will have help from Justin Shorter, who is in his second season with the Gators after transferring from Penn State. The former five-star recruit was the top-ranked receiver in Copeland’s class, and the two could be scary for Florida together.

While there’s no replacing a player like Pitts,

is looking to break out at tight end this season. Keon Zipperer has also seen action in the post-Pitts era, and freshman Nick Elksnis has impressed over fall camp. Tight ends coach Tim Brewster called his group “the most complete room in the country” in early August, and The Athletic agrees for at least the SEC.

Trent Whittemore, Rick Wells and Xzavier Henderson also look to play a role in the passing scheme for Florida, but Jones is expected to throw less often than Trask did.

The Gators own the top spot of The Athletic’s SEC receivers and tight ends rankings, beating out Alabama and Texas A&M. So the next time someone mentions the departures of the big three, remind them that there’s more to come from Florida’s offense.

Gallery

PHOTOS: Highlights from Florida football's fall practice and scrimmages

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bvBJn_0bfwTXj500

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

32K+
Followers
65K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Brewster
Person
Kyle Trask
Person
Kadarius Toney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sec#Florida Gators#American Football#Sec#Penn State#Athletic#Texas A M
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Southeastern Conference
Related
Florida StateLedger-Enquirer

Grading Florida football: QB Emory Jones will lead a strong running attack for Gators

Emory Jones has been used sparingly across his three years at Florida. He has been employed at times in primarily rushing situations, and he has taken over late in games that were already decided. But he has never been the guy for the Gators. Now, the only quarterback signee of Dan Mullen’s first class is finally QB1. Stationed behind Feleipe Franks and Kyle Trask on the depth chart, Jones has had years to learn Mullen’s system. And he brings something neither quarterback before him did: Jones is an elite runner. The No. 5 dual-threat quarterback in the 2018 class averages 5.6 yards per carry for his career. Florida’s offense will go as Jones does; his rushing ability and rocket arm will dictate the Gators’ success. Behind Jones is redshirt freshman Anthony Richardson, a Gainesville local. He’s also a dual-threat quarterback who saw extremely limited playing time in his freshman season. A four-star recruit, Richardson should see packages drawn up for him much in the way Jones did for years.
Auburn, ALsaturdaydownsouth.com

Auburn football: An open letter to Bo Nix

This is certainly not the Auburn you expected. We can all agree on that. You signed up to be the next great quarterback under Gus Malzahn. That didn’t work out. You were ready to elevate Auburn into a perennial Playoff contender. That didn’t work out. It’s time to shake it...
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

Bo Nix, Auburn QB | NFL Draft Scouting Report

Despite being a starting quarterback in the SEC for two full seasons, Auburn QB and 2022 NFL Draft prospect Bo Nix has often been the butt of the joke than the bringer of confidence. As polarizing as Nix may be as a college quarterback, a deeper dive into his scouting report unearths surprising potential. Nix isn’t a punchline. He’s a legitimate NFL Draft prospect. But can he carve out an NFL career?
Auburn, ALOpelika-Auburn News

Picks and predictions: Auburn vs. Akron

Kickoff is coming for Auburn football, but there are plenty of questions left to be answered. The Opelika-Auburn News sports team is making its picks for Auburn vs. Akron, including Auburn beat writer Jordan Hill, deputy editor Justin Lee and sports intern Jake Weese. Here's how they see things shaking...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To The Lane Kiffin News

On Saturday morning, the college football world woke up to the news that Lane Kiffin wouldn’t be coaching Ole Miss in the team’s season-opener. Kiffin revealed he tested positive with a breakthrough case of COVID-19. Although the coach is fully vaccinated, he won’t be on the sideline for Monday night’s game against Louisville.
Basketballfloridagators.com

SEC Schedule Set for Gators

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Southeastern Conference office released the 2021-22 women's basketball conference slate XXXXXXX morning as the Gators learned their assignments for the upcoming campaign. The Gators host eight contests at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center as Georgia, Ole Miss, Auburn, LSU, South Carolina, Tennessee, Arkansas...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Is Calling For A Major Big Ten Upset Today

One week ago today, the Illinois Fighting Illini shocked the football world with a strong performance against Nebraska. Bret Bielema and company entered the contest as significant underdogs, but showed up in a big way. The Illini defense stifled Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez en route to a 30-22 victory. That...
Oklahoma StatePosted by
The Spun

Oklahoma AD Has Stern Message For 1 Sooners Fan

The Oklahoma Sooners were originally supposed to begin their 2021 season on the road against the Tulane Green Wave. Those plans were altered due to the impact Hurricane Ida had on the Gulf Coast region. In an effort to preserve the current schedule, the location of this Week 1 matchup...
College Sportssportswar.com

Notre Dame a full member of the ACC last year rt? Siding w/ SEC the thanks?

TerryD it doesn't matter to the ACC that you got what you wanted (although 12 playoff has not passed). What matters is whether going forward the ACC schools will try to support you. You talk about the ACC being delusional because most if not all thought that you would join for football repeatedly. Keep insulting away and see where that gets you in the long run. We get it now, Notre Dame does not have the ACC's back, they only have their own back.
College Sportschatsports.com

Four Gators named to Coaches Preseason All-SEC Team

Four Gators football players were selected by the league’s coaches as members of the Preseason All-SEC team. Cornerback Kaiir Elam and defensive lineman Zachary Carter were selected to the First Team, linebacker Ventrell Miller was voted to the Second Team and wide receiver Jacob Copeland was picked to the Third Team.
College SportsPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here's where CBS Sports has the Gators finishing in the SEC East

The Florida Gators are expected to finish second in the SEC East, according to CBS Sports’ college football experts. Georgia takes the top spot unanimously in the predicted order of finish but Florida has a firm grasp on second place as well. The rest of the East is a bit less rigid with Missouri and Kentucky battling for third and fourth and Tennesee and South Carolina a tier below at fifth and sixth. Vanderbilt received a near-unanimous last-place designation.
Tampa, FLGator Country

Florida Gators’ soccer opened the season with a 2-1 loss to USF on Thursday

TAMPA, Fla. – Florida soccer opened 2021 with a 2-1 loss Thursday at No. 20 South Florida. USF took the lead into halftime after Chloe Zamiela scored in the 40th minute. The Gators came out of halftime on attack, as graduate Kit Loferski knotted the score in the 47th minute. Sophomore Cece Price sent a cross forward and Loferski got the step on her defender to chip the Bulls keeper for the tying goal.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Tennessee football: NFL rosters prove 2019 Vols underachieved

Looking back on Jeremy Pruitt’s tenure with Tennessee football, if there was ever a time to fire him, it might have been at the end of the 2019 season. Obviously, as he finished that year on a six-game winning streak and secured a top 10 recruiting class, that wasn’t going to happen.
Arkansas Stateastateredwolves.com

A-STATE FOOTBALL GAME NOTES: vs UCA

GAME 1: Arkansas State (0-0) hosts Central Arkansas (0-0) Sept. 4, 2021 | Centennial Bank Stadium. Jonesboro, Ark. | 6:00 p.m. Radio: EAB Red Wolves Sports Network (107.9 FM, flagship) Television: ESPN3. Live Stats: AStateStats.com. Live Game Notes: twitter.com/AStateGameDay. ON TAP: Arkansas State is set to kickoff its 2021 season...
NFLDelaware County Daily Times

Eagles Notebook: Loss to Patriots was a failure from top to bottom

PHILADELPHIA – Typically you can laugh off preseason outcomes because the games don’t count and starters play sparingly, the coaches and front office executives fearful of injuries. Blowing off a 35-0 loss, as the Eagles sustained Thursday to the New England Patriots, would be a big mistake because it indicates...

Comments / 0

Community Policy