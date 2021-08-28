Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

LSU relocating to Houston before heading to Los Angeles on Thursday

By Patrick Conn
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12r5Xz_0bfwTTCB00

The LSU Tigers are preparing for their week one matchup with UCLA set for Sept. 4. With Hurricane Ida making landfall in Lousiana, the team has relocated as they prepare to play football. According to Brody Miller of The Athletic, the team has moved to Houston, Texas, for the next several days. They will then head to Los Angeles, California, on Thursday.

This was likely going to be the case with the storms in southern Louisiana taking place. LSU is prepping to get Max Johnson ready to take the field at The Rose Bowl for the first-ever matchup between UCLA and LSU. The team will work out at NRG Stadium per sports information director Michael Bonnette.

List

List

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

32K+
Followers
65K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Football
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
State
Texas State
Los Angeles, CA
Football
Local
California Football
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
Louisiana State
State
California State
Local
Texas Sports
Houston, TX
College Sports
Los Angeles, CA
College Sports
Local
California College Sports
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Houston, TX
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ed Orgeron
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu Football#Ucla Football#American Football#Lsu#Hurricane Ida#Brodyamiller#Lsufootball#Ucla Sept 4#Baton Rouge#Louisiana State News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5 thoughts on the Big 12's latest round of expansion talks

The Big 12 conference has seen a big shakeup over the last couple of months. Arguably, no conference has been hit harder by realignment than the Big 12. Before the Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns made their joint announcement that they’d be leaving the conference for the SEC, the Big 12 had already been robbed of four of their programs.
College SportsPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Social Media Buzz: LSU Tigers set to open the season

After the long offseason, spring camp, scrimmages, offseason workouts it is almost time to kick off the season. Last season was just a different animal from what we had seen in the past. The pandemic changed schedules, limited the number of fans in the stadium, shortened the season. This year the LSU Tigers kick it off in early September with an early Power Five nonconference showdown.
Oklahoma StatePosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

#2 Oklahoma vs. Tulane live stream, TV channel, start time, odds, how to watch NCAA football

The Oklahoma Sooners will meet the Tulane Green Wave as they open up their season on Saturday afternoon from Yulman Stadium. Oklahoma is coming off a 9-2 season last year and now they will look to get back into the national playoff picture this season. As for Tulane, they are coming off a 6-6 season last year and will look to keep trending in the right direction but will have a tough first opponent in the Sooners on Saturday.
Auburn, ALPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How to watch the Auburn vs Akron game

Auburn will kick off its season against Akron at 6 p.m. CST Saturday, but fans won’t be able to watch on traditional TV. The game will only be available via streaming on ESPN+ and SEC Network+, this marks the first time since 2008 that Auburn football’s season opener will not be on traditional TV. Here are all the details on when and how to watch the game.

Comments / 0

Community Policy