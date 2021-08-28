Cancel
NFL

Giants LB Anderson suspended 6 games for substance enhancer

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

EAST RUTEHRFORD, N.J. (AP) — The NFL has suspended New York Giants linebacker Ryan Anderson for the first six games of the regular season for violating the league policy on performance enhancers.

While Anderson can play in Sunday’s final preseason game against New England, the league announced Saturday that he will be suspended through the team’s Week 6 matchup with the Los Angeles Rams.

Anderson opened training camp on New York’s non-football injury list because of a back issue. The Giants cut him early in August, then re-signed him.

Anderson spent the last four seasons with Washington, making four starts.

