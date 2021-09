Lori Loughlin’s daughter is hoping to take home the Mirrorball Trophy this fall. Olivia Jade Giannulli has reportedly joined the cast of Dancing With the Stars Season 30, according to E! News. A YouTuber, she doesn’t have any dance experience, and according to the site’s source, competing “is one way that she is taking her life into her own hands, learning from past mistakes and challenging herself in new areas.” Participating on DWTS comes for Jade after her parents — Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli — were part of the 2019 college admissions scandal.