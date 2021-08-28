Teachers need support, not micromanaging
No matter your age I’m betting you remember those annual late-summer trips to Rose’s “dime” store (or a similar one) to purchase back-to-school supplies. Must-haves included a new three-ring binder, a big pack of loose-leaf notebook paper, course dividers, No. 2 lead pencils, ballpoint pens and any other supplies you could beg your parent to buy. There was always a bit of excitement to learn who our teachers would be and what friends would be in our classes.www.hpenews.com
Comments / 0