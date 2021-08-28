Cancel
The Story Behind The Certificates Of Obligation Veto

By Martin Paredes
elpasopolitics.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYesterday, we broke the news on our Facebook page (@elpwatch) that city representative for District 3, Cassandra Hernandez had posted two agenda items (18 & 19) for Tuesday’s city council meeting to deliberate overriding the mayor’s veto of the 2021-2022 budget and the issuance of the certificates of obligation. When Hernandez posted the two items for the mayor’s veto, there was no veto in place to override. Aaron Montes, of KTSM, broke the story a few minutes later that Oscar Leeser had vetoed the certificates of obligation approved by city council at their last meeting. Leeser did not veto the adopted budget.

