Alleged Harasser Investigated After 24-Year-Old Actress Alexandra Djavi's Death
A representative for the Russian Consulate in Mumbai is calling on police to investigate a photographer in connection with the death of actress Alexandra Djavi. The 24-year-old Russian model, who made films in Tamil, was found dead at her apartment in Goa, India on Aug. 20. Djavi was found hanging at her apartment, leading police to believe she may have taken her own life, reports Times of India.popculture.com
