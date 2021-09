"Humpty Dumpty sat on a wall. Humpty Dumpty had a great fall. All the king's horses and all the king's men couldn't put Humpty back together again." And so a child's nursery rhyme unintentionally describes Joe Biden's administration's handling of our escape from Afghanistan. Worse, it may also describe America's future, but make no mistake, our war with Afghanistan IS NOT OVER just because General Biden wishes it was. It takes two parties to end a war, not just one. Despite what we think, realize that until the Taliban government that now governs Afghanistan is still fighting America, the war continues. To them, 20 years is a blink of the eye.