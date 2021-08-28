Stray showers possible this weekend, higher rain chances from Ida next week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We stay hot and mostly dry through the weekend, but trouble in the tropics could lead to higher rain chances in our area by next week. We stay under partly cloudy skies through the overnight hours. A few showers could be possible towards the early evening hours, but most of us remain dry. We will have to keep an eye out for some patches of fog through the overnight hours. Low temperatures stay mild as we only dip down into the lower-70s.