Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hazard, KY

Stray showers possible this weekend, higher rain chances from Ida next week

By Cameron Aaron
wymt.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We stay hot and mostly dry through the weekend, but trouble in the tropics could lead to higher rain chances in our area by next week. We stay under partly cloudy skies through the overnight hours. A few showers could be possible towards the early evening hours, but most of us remain dry. We will have to keep an eye out for some patches of fog through the overnight hours. Low temperatures stay mild as we only dip down into the lower-70s.

www.wymt.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hazard, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gulf Coast#Wymt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

COVID-19 booster shots: Health agencies advise they need more data before issuing guidance

Health officials have advised the White House that regulators need more time to review necessary data before approving a COVID-19 booster shot plan. The guidance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is that both agencies have so far only accumulated enough data to suggest that some individuals who received the Pfizer vaccine should get a booster shot.

Comments / 0

Community Policy