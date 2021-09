Emily VanCamp is best known for playing Sharon Carter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a role she first played back in 2014's Captain America: The Winter Soldier before appearing in 2016's Captain America: Civil War. This year, the star made her triumphant return to the franchise in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, but this time, her character was given a pretty big twist. Returning to Marvel is not the only exciting thing to happen to VanCamp this year. It was just reported that the star has welcomed her first child with her former Revenge co-star, Josh Bowman.