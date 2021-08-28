Cancel
Environment

Gulf Coast bracing for Hurricane Ida

By Tim Studebaker
ABC6.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Gulf Coast is bracing for Hurricane Ida, expected to impact that area on Sunday. As of the latest update from the National Hurricane Center (11pm eastern time on Saturday), Ida is a category 2 hurricane with sustained winds of 105 mph, gusting to 125 mph. The storm is gaining strength as it crosses the Gulf of Mexico on its way toward the Louisiana coast. The storm is expected to make landfall along the Louisiana coast on Sunday. Coincidentally, Sunday is also the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina’s devastating landfall in the same area (pictured below):

