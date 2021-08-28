Cancel
Afghan baby girl born on evacuation flight destined for Birmingham

By Charlene Rodrigues
Posted by 
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YI4MU_0bfwSM5H00

An Afghan mother fleeing to the UK gave birth to a baby girl on an evacuation flight destined for Birmingham.

Soman Noori, 26, started having contractions during the Turkish Airlines flight from to Birmingham. She gave birth at an altitude of 10,000 metres (33,000 feet) in Kuwaiti airspace.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X6Hi2_0bfwSM5H00

In the absence of a doctor on the flight, the cabin crew assisted with the delivery of the baby girl who has been named ‘Havva’. Her name translates to ‘Eve’ in English, and ‘air’ in Turkish and Hindi.

The father, 30-year-old husband Taj Moh Hammat and her two older children were on the same plane.

Havva is the couple’s third child. Both mother and daughter are healthy, the statement said.

The flight initially landed in Kuwait as a precaution but then carried on its route to Birmingham and landed at 11.45am.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L6LPB_0bfwSM5H00

A mass evacuation effort has been in place since the Taliban usurped the capital. The UK entered the final stages of its evacuation on Friday and is no longer accepting any more people for flights out of Kabul.

More than 13,000 people have been airlifted out of Afghanistan in the past two weeks with thousands being left behind.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1teDtp_0bfwSM5H00

