Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Washington Nationals’ lineup for the 2nd of 3 with the New York Mets in Citi Field

By Patrick Reddington
federalbaseball.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLuis García went 1 for 4 with a double at the plate in last night’s 2-1 win over the New York Mets, but it was two plays he made on defense in the ninth that were the topic of conversation in the Washington Nationals’ post game Zoom calls with reporters.

www.federalbaseball.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Alonso
Person
Alcides Escobar
Person
Francisco Lindor
Person
Kyle Finnegan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Nationals#The New York Mets#Citi Field
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBelitesportsny.com

Nationals at Mets – Sunday Lineups, Odds, Pitchers, Broadcast Info

The Mets won a game yesterday. If they win today, that’s two in a row. Michael Conforto came off the bench to be the hero for the Mets on Saturday night, cranking a three-run homer as the Mets beat the Nationals. Marcus Stroman went six strong innings and the bullpen held on.
MLBPosted by
104.5 The Team

Old New York Teams Haunt the Mets

The Brooklyn Dodgers, New York Giants and the New York Yankees were once the Major League franchises that called the Big Apple home. In 1957, much to the dismay of their fans, including many members of my family (I'm old but wasn't around yet), the Giants and the Dodgers headed to the left coast and the National League fans in New York were left devastated. A choice of rooting for the Yankees, for many, was not an option.
MLBABC30 Fresno

San Francisco Giants' Buster Posey (knee) out of lineup in win vs. New York Mets

NEW YORK -- Buster Posey was out of the lineup for the San Francisco Giants' 3-2 win overthe New York Metson Wednesday,one night after leaving a game with left knee discomfort, while Brandon Crawfordplayed shortstop after experiencing lower back tightness. Manager Gabe Kapler said both players were encouraged by how...
MLBchatsports.com

Javier Baez returns from injury, boosts struggling New York Mets' lineup after missing 11 games

LOS ANGELES -- Javier Baez returned to the New York Mets' lineup Sunday after missing 11 games with back spasms. The two-time All-Star was reinstated from the injured list and started at shortstop in the finale of a four-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. He batted third and drove an RBI double off the wall in the first inning against David Price before scoring on J.D. Davis' single.
MLBfederalbaseball.com

Washington Nationals news & notes: Davey Martinez on Juan Soto taking three straight called strikes; Kyle McGowin & his slider + more...

“I want to go back and look if he ever took three straight strikes before, because I can’t remember that [ever happening].”. “Me neither,” Davey Martinez said. The conversation in his pregame Zoom call on Saturday was about Juan Soto’s backwards K in an eighth inning at bat against New York Mets’ reliever Jeurys Familia on Friday night that began with the Washington Nationals’ 22-year-old slugger taking a splitter, slider, and sinker that weren’t all that close, to get up 3-0, before the hard-throwing right-hander came back with a sinker, a splitter, and a four-seam fastball, at 96.8, 93.5, and 98.6 MPH, respectively, all three of them called strikes on Soto, the first two on the outside edge, and strike three low in the zone but a strike on Gameday’s pitch tracker.
MLBfederalbaseball.com

Washington Nationals drop opener with the Philadelphia Phillies, 7-4; third straight loss overall...

Josiah Gray and Keibert Ruiz, the top prospects acquired from the Los Angeles Dodgers in the deal that sent Max Scherzer and Trea Turner out west, started together as pitcher and catcher in the nation’s capital tonight, in the series opener with the Philadelphia Phillies in Nationals Park, but unfortunately it didn’t go too well for either of Washington’s 23-year-old prospects.
MLBfederalbaseball.com

Washington Nationals’ reboot was a long time coming, now player development is the key to turning it around quickly...

Sometimes, you don’t know you were in the good old days until you’ve left the good old days. It was a swift rise for the Washington Nationals in 2012. Take On Me rang around a ballpark where several exciting, young, homegrown talents plied their trade, and it felt like the start of a new era following seven underwhelming seasons after the team moved to the nation’s capital.
MLBfederalbaseball.com

Washington Nationals option Victor Robles to Triple-A Rochester - Robles sent down to get regular ABs...

With Victor Robles 1 for 14 over his last six games (just three of them starts), and sitting at an underwhelming .203/.310/.295 on the season, (with 21 doubles, a triple, two homer runs, 33 walks, and a total of 85 Ks in 107 games and 369 plate appearances), Washington Nationals’ manager Davey Martinez has been running Lane Thomas (the recently-turned 26-year-old outfielder acquired from the St. Louis Cardinals in return for Jon Lester at the trade deadline) out there as the Nats’ center fielder and leadoff batter more frequently in recent games.
MLBnumberfire.com

Jonathan Villar leading off in Mets' Saturday lineup against Nationals

New York Mets infielder Jonathan Villar is starting in Saturday's game against the Washington Nationals. Villar will operate third base after J.D. Davis was given a breather against the Nationals. In a matchup against left-hander Sean Nolin, our models project Villar to score 11.5 FanDuel points at the salary of...
MLBAsbury Park Press

New York Mets, Miami Marlins announce Tuesday night's Game 2 lineup

The New York Mets host the Miami Marlins on Tuesday night in the second game of a day-night doubleheader. The first game was a continuation of a game from April. First pitch for the nightcap is 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field. The game will be broadcast in New York on SNY and nationally on the MLB Network.
MLBfederalbaseball.com

Washington Nationals news & notes: Davey Martinez, Lane Thomas, and Patrick Corbin on opportunities; searching for fixes + more

For a minute there the Washington Nationals and starter Patrick Corbin thought he might have found something, after he held the Milwaukee Brewers to a run on three hits in 6 1⁄3 innings of work on the mound in Wisconsin’s American Family Field, but in two starts since, the left-hander has given up 13 hits (four of them homers), six walks, and a total of 12 runs (13.50 ERA), with opposing hitters putting up a .371/.463/.771 line against him.
MLBFOX Sports

Carrasco scheduled to start as New York hosts Miami

LINE: Mets -180, Marlins +155; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: New York and Miami will square off on Thursday. The Mets are 40-27 in home games in 2020. New York has hit 140 home runs as a team this season. Pete Alonso leads the team with 29, averaging one every 15.4 at-bats.

Comments / 0

Community Policy