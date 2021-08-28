Cancel
Malvern, PA

Frontline Education CEO Mark Gruzin Recognized as Top 50 SaaS CEO

 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

MALVERN, PA — Frontline Education announced that CEO, Mark Gruzin, has been recognized on The Software Report’s annual Top 50 SaaS CEOs list. Gruzin ranked number 10 on the list of 50 SaaS CEOS and is the only top-ranking education software CEO within the list of esteemed executives. The Software...

Medical & Biotech
MyChesCo

Prelude Therapeutics Announces Participation at Two Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

WILMINGTON, DE — Prelude Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: PRLD) announced that members of its management team will participate in two upcoming virtual investor conferences:. Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference. Fireside chat at 11:45 a.m. ET on Thursday, September 9, 2021. H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference. Corporate presentation...
Business
MyChesCo

Quattro Announces Agency Restructure

WAYNE, PA — Quattro, a strategic announced a new organizational structure for the agency. Dan Lawler has been promoted to the role of General Manager where he will lead the agency through a significant period of projected growth over the next several years. He will report to agency partners Tom McNamara, Dan Boerger, and Scott Cohen. Lawler joined Quattro in 2010 as an Account Executive managing some of the agency’s most prominent accounts, including Comcast, U.S. Bank and Ditech. Prior to his recent promotion, he served as Senior Vice President and Group Account Director overseeing client growth initiatives and new business development. Lawler has more than 25 years of experience in marketing and advertising, leading teams and client growth with winning online and offline CRM strategies.
Wilmington, DE
MyChesCo

John Ventura Joins WSFS Wealth as Senior Vice President, Senior Private Banking Relationship Manager

WILMINGTON, DE — John Ventura has joined WSFS Wealth Private Banking, a division of WSFS Bank, the primary subsidiary of WSFS Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: WSFS), as Senior Vice President, Senior Private Banking Relationship Manager. Reporting to Steven G. Kochie, Senior Vice President, Director of Wealth Private Banking, Ventura’s primary focus will be developing and supporting client relationships, providing financial strategies and solutions, assisting clients with loans, lines of credit and other banking products and services.
Philadelphia, PA
MyChesCo

Passage Bio to Present at Citi 16th Annual BioPharma Virtual Conference

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PASG) announced that Bruce Goldsmith, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer of Passage Bio, will participate in a virtual panel presentation, titled “What’s Next for Neurodegenerative Diseases,” at the upcoming Citi 16th Annual BioPharma Virtual Conference, September 8-10, 2021. Format: Panel. Date: Wednesday,...
Economy
MyChesCo

The Apache Software Foundation Announces Annual Report for 2021 Fiscal Year

WILMINGTON, DE — The Apache® Software Foundation (ASF) announced the availability of the annual report for its 2021 fiscal year (1 May 2020 – 30 April 2021). The all-volunteer ASF stewards 227M+ lines of code —valued conservatively at more than $22B (constructive cost model – CoCoMo)— all available to the public at 100% no cost. Apache software is used in every Internet-connected country on the planet, and is integral to nearly every aspect of modern computing.
Montgomery County, PA
MyChesCo

Gov. Wolf Announces PFAS Funding Program Award

HARRISBURG, PA — Governor Tom Wolf announced this week that the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENNVEST) board of directors has approved Pennsylvania’s first funding award designed specifically to assist communities in the remediation of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), a potentially toxic contaminant found in water sources and systems throughout the commonwealth.
West Reading, PA
MyChesCo

Tower Health Hospitals Earn National Recognition for Efforts to Improve Stroke and Cardiovascular Treatment

WEST READING, PA — Tower Health hospitals were recently recognized by the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association with the Get With The Guidelines® Stroke Achievement Awards, Get With The Guidelines – Heart Failure Achievement Award, and Mission: Lifeline® Receiving Award for treatment of patients with heart attack. Tower Health recognitions...
Wilmington, DE
MyChesCo

Ayala Pharmaceuticals to Present Clinical Data from Ongoing Phase 2 ACCURACY Trial

WILMINGTON, DE — Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AYLA), a clinical-stage oncology company focused on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers, today announced upcoming ePoster presentations at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Virtual Congress 2021, being held September 16-September 21, 2021.
Medical & Biotech
MyChesCo

FDA to Hold Advisory Committee Meeting to Discuss Pfizer-BioNTech’s Application for COVID-19 Booster

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The following quote is attributed to Peter Marks, M.D., Ph.D., director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Research and Evaluation:. “The administration recently announced a plan to prepare for additional COVID-19 vaccine doses, or ‘boosters,’ this fall, and a key part of that plan is FDA completing an independent evaluation and determination of the safety and effectiveness of these additional vaccine doses.
Small Business
MyChesCo

CFPB Proposes Rule to Shine New Light on Small Businesses’ Access to Credit

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) this week proposed a new rule designed to help small businesses gain access to the credit they need and deserve by increasing transparency in the lending marketplace. This rule, mandated by Congress in the Dodd-Frank Act, would, if finalized, require lenders to disclose information about their lending to small businesses, allowing community organizations, researchers, lenders, and others to better support small business and community development needs.
Stocks
MyChesCo

Meridian Corporation Announces Increase in Stock Repurchase Plan

MALVERN, PA — Meridian Corporation (Nasdaq: MRBK) announced this week that its Board of Directors authorized an increase in its $6 million repurchase plan adopted on April 22, 2021, to repurchase up to $20 million of its outstanding common stock over a two-year period. This equates to an increase of...

