KALAMAZOO, MI — When it comes to monster shakes and taco sundaes, ice cream is not just for summertime. At least not at Cherri’s Chocol’art in downtown Kalamazoo. Think Bloody Mary with all the fixings — such as sliders, meat sticks, chicken wings, stuffed olives and multiple cheeses. That’s the idea behind the monster shake, but catered to a sweet tooth, said Cherri’s chocolatier and culinary artist Ashley Rafferty-Billman, also daughter of shop owner Cherri Emery.