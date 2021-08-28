Cancel
Relationship Advice

Couple celebrates golden wedding anniversary by recreating honeymoon

newschain
newschain
 6 days ago
Christine and Peter Draper after their trip on the rollercoaster.(Jaydn Johnson/PA)

A couple have celebrated their golden wedding anniversary by recreating their honeymoon at a theme park.

Peter and Christine Draper marked their 50 years together by revisiting one of the favourite parts of their honeymoon half a century earlier – a ride on the Yarmouth Pleasure Beach rollercoaster.

In 1971, the couple chose a Hemsby honeymoon after tying the knot in Essex, where the pair are from.

They decided to mark their golden wedding anniversary by going back on the rollercoaster for the first time since their honeymoon during a day out with their children and grandchildren.

The couple visited Great Yarmouth as part of their honeymoon (Joe Giddens/PA) (PA Archive)

Mr Draper, 69, said: “We loved going on it. We always thought it was faster at the back than the front but that isn’t the case.

“We did think about moving here but we ended up emigrating to Australia. We just love the atmosphere in Great Yarmouth.

“We thought we might spend our golden wedding in Jamaica, but Great Yarmouth comes a close second.”

Mrs Draper, 66, added: “It was fun. I was a bit nervous before I went on it but once the ride started, it was fine. I would go on it again.”

The couple have moved back to England from Australia and now visit Yarmouth at least once a year.

Jamie Jones, director of Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach, said: “The day brought back a lot of nostalgia for them. It is a really exciting day for them, and I am glad they have enjoyed their day here.”

