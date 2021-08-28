Belarusian hackers are trying to overthrow the Lukashenko regime

Poland wants to impose a state of emergency in the border region with the neighboring country to the east due to the large number of migrants entering illegally via Belarus. Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said in Warsaw on Tuesday that the government adopted a corresponding request and presented it to President Andrzej Duda. Duda said he would thoroughly review the government’s decision and announce his decision soon. In Poland, the state of emergency comes into force as soon as the president signs a decree to this effect. However, he must submit it to Parliament within 48 hours, which can revoke the decree. A signing of the emergency decision by Duda is expected later today.