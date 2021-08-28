Cancel
Officials urge residents to heed Ida warnings

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWeather forecasters and state officials warned residents along the northern Gulf of Mexico coast to rush preparations Saturday in anticipation of an intensifying Hurricane Ida. (Aug. 28) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/0c2c4a8bc52e4ada8679ae2d50f5206b.

