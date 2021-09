The typical heat and humidity is hanging around this Labor Day weekend. Morning temperatures in the mid-70s will warm into the mid-to-upper 90s each afternoon. Rain chances are out of the forecast so don’t expect any cooling downpours for at least Saturday and Sunday. Saturday will be rain free and likely the hottest day this weekend with highs in the mid-to-upper 90s. Heat indices should be noticeably lower than earlier this week but it’ll still feel as hot as about 102° under sunny skies. Sunday will feature a few more clouds but temperatures should be back in the mid-to-upper 90s again with a heat index as high as 101°.