FARGO — Niki Knight remembers exactly when she became an axe-throwing addict. She and her future husband Dustin Knight were in Kansas City, both throwing axes for the first time, she recalled for The Forum. Once the first axe lodged in the wooden target with its signature thwack, the two were hooked. “The minute that an axe stuck in the board, we were having the best time ever,” Niki said. “After that, we just couldn’t get enough.”